Kaushambi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A case has been lodged against an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator and his supporters in Kaushambi district on the directions of a court for alleged land grab, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of a resident of Ram Lal Ka Purwa village in Kara area who accused Sirathu MLA Sheetla Prasad Patel of grabbing land through deceit.

The case has been registered at the Saini police station against Patel and his supporters for cheating and land grab by forging documents.

The MLA said he respects the court and demanded that an impartial inquiry into the case.

