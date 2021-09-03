Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Vikram Saini on Friday appeared before a special court here in connection with a case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The case relates to violence by a group of people, who were returning after cremating two youths, in Kawal village here. The group allegedly damaged properties and set houses on fire.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Kerala Govt's Decision To Conduct Offline Exams for Class XI Students From September 6 Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Saini, the MLA from Khataul, and others were booked in connection with the violence.

The court examined Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Sampurnanand as a prosecution witness in the case.

Also Read | Punjab Horror: 27-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death By Six People In Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay fixed September 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)