Kaushambi (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after a dilapidated shed of a house collapsed on him here following rains, police said on Saturday.

A police official said the incident occurred in Kosam Imam village around 5.00 pm when Bhanu Pal (12) was standing under the shed.

The boy was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

