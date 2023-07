Buldhana, July 1: Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday. Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Dead As Car Collides With Bus in Chandrapur, Pics of Horrific Crash Emerge.

महाराष्ट्र स्मृद्धि हाईवे पर भीषण हादसा, 25 लोगों की जिंदा जलकर मौत बस हाईवे के डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई, जिसके बाद बस का डीजल टैंक फट गया और आग लग गई।#Maharashtra #BusAccident pic.twitter.com/itea9oARGK — Kamit Solanki (@KamitSolanki) July 1, 2023

"25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Further information is awaited.