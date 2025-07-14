Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar allegedly received a death threat on social media on Monday.

According to a letter by SBSP to Hazratganj Police, Rajbhar received a death threat from a Facebook account by the name 'Karni Sena Baliya'.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Returning to Earth: Axiom-4 Astronauts Board SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, Begin Journey Back Home After Historic ISS Mission.

The letter by SBSP said, "The applicant was performing his duties at the party office this morning, when he came to know through the social media site Facebook that through an account in the name of Karni Sena Baliya on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/karani.sena.baliya?mibextid=wwXlfr&mibextid=wwXIfr, the holder of the said ID has threatened to shoot National President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar through Facebook and by misusing the internet, has uploaded it on the social media site Facebook through the said ID. Party's National President and Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar, was threatened with shooting," the letter claimed.

The letter further added, "The above threat to shoot and kill the party's national president and cabinet minister of UP government, Om Prakash Rajbhar has also been duly broadcast on Bharat Samachar news channel today at 10:03 am in which it has also been clearly stated that this threat has been given on the Facebook page of Karni Sena District President Ballia. Bharat Samachar news channel has also broadcast that the threat to shoot is serious, and many times such threats are true."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Demanding Extra Chicken Piece at Wedding Dinner in Belagavi.

The party claimed that the post was made with the intention to promote caste-based hatred and violence.

"The above threat to shoot and kill the party's national president and cabinet minister of UP government Om Prakash Rajbhar is very serious and such violent and objectionable post has been uploaded with the intention of spreading and making it viral publicly, to create fear in the party leaders and society and to promote caste hatred and violence," the letter read.

The party further stated, "The said threatening violent post is being openly promoted and circulated through social media and news channels in the entire country and state, which makes it clear that the above ID holder who threatened and the people who promoted him and those involved in his conspiracy have no fear of the law and they can openly carry out an unexpected serious incident like murder at any time and can disrupt and destroy the peace of the state and society."

SBSP called it an objectionable and criminal act, and said that party leaders and workers are in fear after the social media post.

"The threat of shooting and killing given by the above ID holder named Karni Sena Baliya on the Facebook page of District President Karni Sena Baliya is a serious, objectionable and criminal act, and it has been uploaded on social media by misusing the internet, which is also going viral very fast. Such public threat of murder by shooting has created fear among the society and party leaders and workers that the party's national president and cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who keeps coming and going to various places in the state for government and party work, for programs, meetings, meetings, rallies and to participate in the joys and sorrows of the people, due to which such threats and the people involved in that conspiracy can take violent action against the party's top leader and cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, and kill him anytime, anywhere, either publicly or by laying ambush," the letter to UP police read.

The party demanded strict legal action and urged the police to register an FIR against the alleged social media account holder.

The letter read, "In view of the seriousness of this, it is necessary to make strong security arrangements for the life and property of the party's national president and cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, and strict legal action should be taken against those giving such threats and those involved in the conspiracy."

"Therefore, it is requested to Shriman to please register the First Information Report and take necessary legal action and protect the life and property of Om Prakash Rajbhar, National President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh," the party wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)