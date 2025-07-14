Bengaluru, July 14: A celebratory wedding dinner in Karnataka’s Belagavi district turned deadly after a 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over an extra piece of chicken. According to the report, the accused and the victim were both in an inebriated state when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, July 13, at a farm on the outskirts of Yaragatti town, where newlywed Abhishek Koppad was hosting a post-wedding celebration for friends and family, NDTV reported. The victim, Vinod Malashetti, a resident of Yaragatti taluka, was reportedly involved in an argument with Vittal Harugopp, who was serving food at the event. Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Boyfriend Brutally Kill Her Former Live-In Partner After Repeated Harassment Post Breakup in Kalaburagi; 3 Arrested.

Man Killed for Demanding Extra Chicken in Karnataka

According to police, the altercation began when Vinod requested an additional piece of chicken, complaining that the portion he was given was too small. The disagreement quickly escalated, culminating in Vittal allegedly stabbing Vinod in the stomach with a kitchen knife used for chopping onions.

Vinod succumbed to his injuries at the scene due to excessive bleeding. Police officials confirmed that all individuals involved were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. Karnataka Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose During Heated Altercation Over Loan Repayment in Davanagere, Case Registered.

Muragoda Police have arrested Vittal Harugopp, and a case has been registered. Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled stated, “Preliminary investigation confirms that the murder stemmed from a quarrel over chicken pieces. The accused is in custody, and further inquiry is underway.”

In June this year, a 35-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by a group of men inside a bakery using machetes in Tavaragera town of Karnataka’s Koppal district over a property dispute. "Out of the 10 people involved in the murder, we have arrested seven of them, including the four who attacked the man. Efforts are on to nab the remaining three accused who instigated them to attack the victim," Koppal Superintendent of Police L R Arasiddi told PTI.

