Bhadohi, Apr 4 (PTI) Authorities in the Bhadohi district filed a case over unauthorised installation of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues at two locations in the Aurai tehsil here, allegedly as an attempt to encroach upon the government land.

According to police, amid concerns over potential unrest, district administration and law enforcement officials removed the statues from Ahimanpur and Chak Judawan villages on Thursday. Cases have been registered against Ajay Kumar Gautam, Manoj Kumar Gautam, and others under sections 3 and 5 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Also Read | PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 5th & 8th Results Likely Soon on pseb.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Aurai police station in-charge, Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai, said, "The regional revenue officer of Ahimanpur village reported that a group, led by Manoj Kumar Gautam, had installed a statue of Dr Ambedkar on government land (plot number 369) with the intention of encroachment. The revenue and police teams jointly removed the statue."

Similarly, in the Chak Judawan village under the Gyanpur police station, another statue was placed on government land (plot number 71) on Thursday without authorisation. The revenue and police teams intervened and removed it.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails Passage of Waqf Bill in Parliament, Calls It 'Watershed Moment in India's Pursuit for Socio-Economic Justice'.

Gyanpur police station in-charge, Inspector Vishnu Prabha Singh, said, "Based on a complaint from regional revenue officer Akhilesh Tiwari, a case has been registered against Ajay Kumar Gautam under sections 3 and 5 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for attempting to encroach on government land."

Both statues have been taken to the respective police stations.

The tehsil administration and police have issued a public advisory, urging residents not to install any statues on government land without prior approval from competent authorities. They also warned against placing statues at disputed sites to avoid potential conflicts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)