Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) Gujarat Foundation Day was celebrated on Tuesday at the Gandhi Auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

A documentary, 'rangoli' designs and exhibitions showcasing the rich folk culture, art, literature, cuisine, traditions and unique features of Gujarat were organised on the occasion, bringing to life the cultural diversity of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, under the inspiration and guidance of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, artists from Gujarat presented vibrant performances such as Dandiya dance, Garba, Taali Raas, Mishra Raas and Rathwa tribal folk dance.

These performances infused the event with traditional colours and offered the audience a glimpse into the cultural soul of Gujarat. The presentations were widely appreciated by the attendees.

Extending her greetings on Gujarat Foundation Day, Governor Anandiben Patel, who comes from Gujarat, said the culture, development journey and social harmony of the state serve as a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

She noted that Gujarati cuisine is always known for being balanced and nutritious, containing all the essential nutrients. Praising the cultural performances by the visiting artists, she said their presentations were full of energy, enthusiasm and liveliness, elevating the event to a special stature.

The governor highlighted that the establishment of Gujarat as a state was the result of a long and extensive movement. It was not an easy process but was made possible through the widespread dissemination of social and political awareness and a mass movement.

Today, Gujarat is seen as a modern, developed and prosperous state -- a credit to the government's well-planned policies and effective implementation, she said.

Patel further said the Gujarat government demonstrated foresight in planning and strong will in executing initiatives across education, health and business sectors. The state has built quality educational institutions, accessible healthcare services and extensive business opportunities. Basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water and digital connectivity has been strengthened, bringing development to every corner of the state, she said.

The governor particularly emphasised the state's focus on "Ease of Doing Business", which was implemented on a priority basis. Business processes were made simpler and more transparent, creating a favourable environment for investors. Effective policy frameworks were developed to address industrial issues swiftly, which also increased the confidence of foreign investors in the state, Patel said.

She also recalled that the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit was organised in 2003 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving Gujarat a new identity on the global economic map. The event saw participation from leading domestic and international companies and resulted in the signing of major MoUs. This not only expanded employment opportunities in Gujarat but also established the state's image as a global investment destination, the governor said.

