Kushinagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Some people were detained and a boy was injured in clashes between groups during Muharram celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Sunday.

Police said they were both small disputes but adequate forces have been stationed at both places to maintain peace.

Also Read | BRICS Remains a Powerful Force for Economic Cooperation and Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi.

An Islamic flag was allegedly hoisted and slogans were raised while a Muharram procession was passing a Shiva temple near Gulharia in the Khadda police station area, they said.

Police said some people posted a purported video of the incident on social media, further escalating tensions.

Also Read | Marathi Medium Helped My Conceptual Understanding in School: CJI BR Gavai Amid Language Row.

Khadda Station House Officer (SHO) Harshvardhan Singh said some youths were taken into custody in connection with this incident.

In Tekuatar Bazaar, an altercation over DJ music escalated to a ruckus between two groups, in which one Iklakh (8) sustained a head injury. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

Ramkola SHO Anand Gupta confirmed that police have brought the situation under control and some people have been detained.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said that police forces have been deployed at both locations to ensure the situation remains under control.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)