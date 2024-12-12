Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated Gukesh D for making history as the youngest world chess champion.

"Indian pride shines on the global chessboard! @DGukesh has made history as the youngest World Chess Champion ever! His dedication and brilliance will inspire young talent of nation to dream big and aim higher," Adityanath said in a post on X.

"My best wishes to him for a bright and successful future!," he added.

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren in the last game of a nerve-wracking showdown to herald a new era of dominance for the country's chess players.

