Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials of concerned districts to carry out relief work with full promptness in response to the storm, rain, hailstorm, and lightning incidents reported in various parts of the state.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister instructed officers to visit affected areas, conduct surveys, and monitor relief operations on the ground and emphasised the need for immediate distribution of relief amounts in case of any loss of life or animal loss due to the disaster.

CM Yogi further noted that the injured should be given proper treatment without delay, directing health facilities to ensure timely care for those affected.

He also ordered officials to assess crop damage through local surveys and send reports to the state government for further action. Additionally, in areas facing waterlogging, the Chief Minister directed that drainage arrangements be made as a priority.

The directives were issued to ensure a coordinated and timely response by the administration to minimise the impact of the adverse weather conditions.

