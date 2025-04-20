New Delhi, April 20: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, accusing it of leaving behind a legacy of deep-rooted corruption and financial mismanagement, as she flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers aimed at easing the water crisis in the national capital. At the flag-off event held at Nirankari Ground in Burari, CM Gupta said, "People told me that the previous governments have completely emptied the treasury. They even left behind such a huge debt on the government. They left a liability of Rs 6,000 crore just for the metro alone."

"It is so shameful that every day, a new corruption case of the previous (AAP) government is surfacing," she said. CM Gupta also said that Delhi is emerging from years of hardship and neglect. "People of Delhi, understand this -- the 27-year exile of hardship is slowly coming to an end. Every single step is now being taken in a planned manner for the welfare of Delhi," she added. The Chief Minister asserted that her administration is committed to eradicating corruption from every department. "No official, department, or individual will get the opportunity to engage in corruption under this government's watch," she stated. Delhi: Amit Shah, VK Saxena, and Rekha Gupta Attend ILBS Event on World Liver Day.

The 1,111 GPS-enabled tankers are part of a wider effort to improve water access in areas with limited or no piped water supply. The initiative, spearheaded by the Delhi Jal Board, is designed to provide real-time tracking and greater accountability. Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected the rollout site early in the morning, said the move would effectively dismantle the tanker mafia that thrived under the previous regime.

"Under our government's transparency model, and as India completes 10 years of Digital India under PM Modi, we've connected the Delhi Jal Board to a fully digital IT dashboard at our headquarters in Jhandewalan," Verma said. "The previous government made Delhi a swamp. We've managed to bloom a lotus in that swamp and will continue to do so," he said. Verma added that every tanker will be assigned specific routes and destinations, and the public will be able to track them through a mobile app.

"Whether the tanker actually delivers water at the designated point or not will also be tracked, thanks to the sensors we're installing," he said. He further laid out the government's broader vision for the capital. "Our goal is to make Delhi beautiful, safe, livable, free from dust and filth, with a wonderful riverfront, clean roads, no dirt on flyovers, beautification under flyovers, well-maintained parks, green central verges, and all street lights functioning. These are all priorities of our government, and we will complete all of these in a time-bound manner," Verma added. Delhi : CM Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Inspect Waterlogging Areas, Including Minto Bridge.

A newly established Command Centre at Nirankari Ground will serve as the nerve centre of the initiative, tracking every tanker's movement, speed, and delivery schedule in real time. According to the Delhi Jal Board, this initiative is part of a larger plan to modernise the city's water distribution system, with added emphasis on curbing water theft, misuse, and uneven distribution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).