Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Though India has not reported any polio case in more than a decade, the disease still poses a threat with Pakistan and Afghanistan registering its prevalence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Launching an immunisation drive at the Gorakhpur district hospital, he said the pulse polio campaign will continue till the disease is eradicated from the world. He administered polio vaccine drops to five girls.

The chief minister also flagged off a motorcycle rally by employees of the health department to spread awareness about the immunisation drive.

"The target in Uttar Pradesh is to give polio drops to 3.80 crore children for which 1.10 lakh booths have been set up and more than 76,000 teams deployed. It (the disease) causes permanent disability. After 2012 no cases were found in Uttar Pradesh but as cases are still found in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the campaign will be continued to save the coming generations till it ends in the entire world," Adityanath said.

"We have controlled by 95 per cent encephalitis which was taking lives of children. In the last 40 years it has caused death of 50,000 children," he said.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was on top in the management of COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world praised it. "We will be successful in eradicating polio too," he added.

