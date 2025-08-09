Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In a post on X, he highlighted the significance of Rakhi. He wrote, "The sacred knot of affection, the silent vow of trust, the vibrant expression of the unbreakable love between brother and sister--heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Rakshabandhan! The delicate thread of the Raksha Sutra does not merely tie the wrist; it binds the soul. It weaves an eternal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era."

Also Read | Ethanol Blending: ACKO Insurance Clarifies on Engine Failure Claim Rejection Over 'Incorrect Fuel Usage' As Netizens Claim Companies Denying Damage Claims for Using E20 Petrol.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office also extended the Rakshabandhan wish to the people of State. The post of CM office said, "#UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the festival of Rakshabandhan. The Chief Minister has said that Rakshabandhan is a festival of mutual love, affection, and trust between brothers and sisters. This festival is a symbol of duty, affection, sacrifice, social unity, and harmony. Rakshabandhan is not only a festival symbolizing the love between siblings but also a celebration of India's guru-disciple tradition. The festival of Rakshabandhan is celebrated on the day of Shravana Purnima."

The post further added, "In the month of Shravana, as per the ashram tradition, there was a practice of tying the protective thread (rakshasutra) to patrons and disciples after the completion of studies and rituals like yajna, which is also observed in the form of Rakshabandhan. The festival of Rakshabandhan also promotes love and brotherhood in society. It is a sacred festival that establishes the importance of giving."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)