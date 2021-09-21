Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a cycle rally of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Lucknow as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The rally is part of the 10 cycle rallies that have been organised by SSB as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The rallies will be conducted by all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) starting from historical places associated with the freedom movement and will terminate at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion he said SSB plays a big role in protecting the border as well as in making good relations with the neighbours.

"I have seen the functioning of SSB on Indo-Nepal border since 2001. SSB never allowed a rift in the mythological and historical relations between India and Nepal but played a big role in strengthening it. SBB has also built healthy relations with the local citizens. The relations between India and Nepal are constantly improving. It is a proud moment for us that the cycle journey from Tezpur in Assam has arrived in Lucknow," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister said that SSB is known for its services and this year is important for us as we are celebrating this year as Amrit Mahotsav. He said that we are feeling proud by remembering those who contributed towards the independence of the country.

"The kind of work method adopted by SSB on Indo-Nepal border, Indo-Bhutan border, for better communication with local citizens and better relations between them through their services is very important for any commercial and efficient force," he said.

He further said, "I often tell my police that it is important for us to have our own traditional professional intelligence, but human intelligence is even more important and a common citizen can give very accurate and accurate information from the point of view of internal security and border security."

CM Yogi further said that there is an opportunity in front of all of us to make the present generation aware of the cost of freedom.

He said that he is happy that this yatra, covering a distance of 2,384 km from Tezpur, will be concluded at Rajghat, New Delhi on October 2, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and will fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

On August 25, a cycle rally led by Rajat Pandey consisting of 19 participants from Frontier Headquarters SSB Tezpur had begun their journey.

The participants from Frontier Headquarter Tezpur in Assam, Siliguri in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand, RTC Alwar in Rajasthan, SSB Academy Bhopal, Training Centre Gwaldam, Uttarakhand, and CTC Sapri, Himachal Pradesh will also conclude their cycle rallies on October 2. (ANI)

