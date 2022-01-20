visuals of CM Yogi Adityanath during virtual meeting with officials. (ANI/photo)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the councillors on the COVID-19 situation in Lucknow.

"I discussed the COVID epidemic with all the councillors today. We have many responsibilities in view of Omicron and the third wave," the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded more than 18,554 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official said.

However, 19,328 people have been discharged. There are 97,329 active cases out of which 94,529 patients are in home isolation. More than 1,000 patients are admitted to the hospital, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Health of Uttar Pradesh.

He further informed that active cases in only one to two per cent.

The state witnessed 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated Amit Mohan Prasad.

According to him, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh is 7.5 per cent. "The COVID-19 situation is solemn right now. So I request everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols", added the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department.

As per Health information, COVID 'Precautionary dose' has been administered to 5,88,149 people in the state.

So far, 24,00,85,540 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, said Prasad. (ANI)

