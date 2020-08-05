Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Wednesday presented an idol of Lord Ram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Before the bhoomi pujan, Modi performed pooja at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ramlala Virajman.

He unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released Commemorative Postage Stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Speaking shortly after bhoomi pujan rituals, the Prime Minister congratulated fellow countrymen and Ram 'bhakts' all across the world on the holy occasion.

Terming it as historic, Modi said that India is starting a glorious chapter today when people all across the country are excited and emotional to finally achieve what they had been waiting for centuries.

He highlighted that Ram Janmabhoomi has become liberated from the cycle of breaking down and building up again, and a grand temple for Ram Lalla will be constructed in place of tents now.

Just like August 15 is representative of sacrifices by people all across the country towards the freedom struggle, this day marks the immense dedication and continuous struggle across generations for the Ram Temple, the Prime Minister said.

He recalled and paid obeisance to those whose struggles have resulted in the dream of Ram Temple coming true. (ANI)

