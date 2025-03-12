Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with police officials and other public administration officers at the circuit house in Varanasi.

CM Yogi was accompanied by ministers such as Dayashankar Mishra, Anil Rajbhar and other MLAs of Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath reviewed several aspects, including law and order, district development and other important issues of the city.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that 4 lakh daughters have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, adding that no daughter should remain unmarried, and that's why the state government will support the families.

By participating in the 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana' in Jaunpur, CM Yogi said, "I am happy that 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana' is a successful scheme. When we launched this scheme, the people used to laugh and say this scheme is an insult to the poor. When we enter 2025, I will be happy to tell you that 4 lakh daughters have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana till March 2025. No daughter should remain unmarried. Beti ka kanyadaan humlog (government) karenge. We will stand with family as a support," CM Yogi said.

The Uttar Pradesh government launched the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana in October 2017.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 1 lakh each will be provided as financial assistance to all brides under the 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana' and said that the mass marriage programme provides new heights to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"I congratulate the couples and the families. I have got an opportunity to join this. In the state, 1 crore 86 lakh people having connections under Ujjwala Yojana have been given free cylinders. There is a limit to development. This is required. The double-engine government is working towards it," CM Yogi added.

The UP CM said that the state government's goal is to raise the standard of living of those living below the poverty line. (ANI)

