Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated various projects at Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday.

CM Yogi first visited the newly constructed digital gallery and observed the digital vignettes. Then, he inaugurated the newly constructed digital corridor on the first floor of Vidhan Bhavan.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the renovated gallery on the second floor and the office chamber of the Bharatiya Janata Party Vidhan Mandal Dal. Additionally, he inaugurated the newly constructed video conferencing room.

He also unveiled the book titled "One Year of Honorable Speaker Shri Satish Mahana in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly". Furthermore, he launched the website for guided tours of the Legislative Assembly.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, Chairman of the Legislative Council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, and Sanjay Nishad were present.

The CM also held an all-party meeting in the State Assembly today ahead of the Monsoon session, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

During the meeting, he said that a healthy discussion in the House leads to the development of the state and solutions to people's problems. He expected cooperation from all the parties in running the proceedings of the House smoothly.

CM Yogi said that the monsoon session starting from August 7 should be organized according to parliamentary norms, adding that the house is a medium of meaningful discussion.

Speaker at the State Assembly Satish Mahana said that the members should not only mark attendance in the House but should also be present in the House, so that the state can be developed.

There should be a collective discussion in the House in public interest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that all the problems are resolved only when the House functions properly, he added.

Also present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Pandey, Congress' Aradhana Mishra and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik's Raghuraj Pratap Singh. (ANI)

