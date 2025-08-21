Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of pushing the country into an identity crisis after centuries of Mughal loot and British exploitation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rs 750 crore Shree Cement Plant, he said the two parties never worked for inclusive development, serving only their families while leaving traders and women unsafe. In contrast, he asserted, the double-engine government's clear policies and zero tolerance for crime have taken Uttar Pradesh to new heights of development.

According to the release, CM Yogi recalled how Etah district, once synonymous with crime and mafia rule, has now transformed into a hub of investment and industry. He added, "Eight to nine years ago, Etah was known for land encroachment and unsafe conditions where the poor had no voice. Today, it is known for law and order, power generation, and industrial growth."

Recalling the Congress era, CM Yogi said even cement was once rationed and available only through connections, making house construction extremely difficult. "How could development happen with such intent and policies?" he asked.

Contrasting this with today's growth, he said that India, which fell to 11th place in the world economy by 2014 due to Congress and SP policies, has now risen to 4th place under PM Modi and is set to become the third-largest economy within two years. Uttar Pradesh, too, he said, has been increased from the seventh-largest state economy in 2017 to the second-largest today.

He credited the turnaround to strict action against the mafia and rioters, which restored investor confidence. "UP has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, out of which Rs 15 lakh crore have already been grounded, creating employment for 60 lakh youth," he informed.

He added that 60,244 youth, including many from Etah, were recruited into the police on merit, without discrimination. Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana, 70,000 young entrepreneurs have received interest-free, guarantee-free loans to establish their own enterprises.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Etah's traditional identity, noting that the bells and ghungroos of Jalesar remain an integral part of temple worship and music gatherings. Linking this cultural heritage with modern development, he said UP is preparing its roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047.

"In the Assembly and Legislative Council, a 24-hour discussion was held on key sectors, and experts will now visit every district to train youth and prepare district-level roadmaps with public participation," he said.

Assuring full government support, CM Yogi said, "The state will honour every promise made under its industrial policy. With modern infrastructure, four-lane connectivity, and welfare schemes, Etah will soon scale new heights of development." (ANI)

