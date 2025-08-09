Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also accompanied the UP Chief Minister to the temple.

"The presence of Maharaj Ji, at the feet of Gorakhnath Baba," Ravi Kishan wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, he highlighted the significance of Rakhi. He wrote, "The sacred knot of affection, the silent vow of trust, the vibrant expression of the unbreakable love between brother and sister--heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Rakshabandhan! The delicate thread of the Raksha Sutra does not merely tie the wrist; it binds the soul. It weaves an eternal saga of dignity and intimacy in every era."

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9. The festival is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

