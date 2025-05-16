Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conveyed his best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of its foundation day.

In a post on X, Adityanath hailed Sikkim for being a state rich with natural beauty, diversity and on the path of development.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the foundation day of the state of Sikkim, rich with unique natural beauty and cultural diversity! Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of the honourable Chief Minister PS Tamang Golay, Sikkim continues to move on the path of development. This is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," his post said.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975 following a referendum.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

