Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took the priority corridor of the Agra Metro, for an inaugural ride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the project earlier in the day.

UP CM Yogi flagged off the Agra Metro from the Taj Mahal Metro Station.

The 6 km long priority corridor connects the iconic Taj Mahal's eastern gate to the Mankameshwar Temple station, providing a vital transportation link for tourists and commuters alike. Notably, the corridor was completed well ahead of its initial September 2024 deadline, a feat that drew praise from the Chief Minister.

Agra Metro service will start operating for the general public on March 7.

The operational timing for the Agra Metro will be from 6 am till 10 pm.

The names of the metro stations in the priority corridor are Taj Mahal East, Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple.

During the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath commended the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for their commendable work in completing the Agra Metro project expeditiously.

"...Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation has been praised for the commendable work done by them in Kanpur Metro and now in Agra metro. Keeping public safety in mind, several parameters have been covered which serve the primary purpose and that is public safety..." the CM said.

CM Yogi further said that the newly inaugurated metro service in Agra city is a result of the BJP government's commitment towards building Uttar Pradesh a developed state.

"A long-awaited aspiration of Agra was fulfilled. Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today inaugurated the passenger service on the primary corridor of the 'Agra Metro Rail Project' in Agra district through video conferencing. This metro service is a result of our commitment towards building a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' and our resolve to provide the best transport facilities to the people of Agra," the CM wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the 17-kilometer additional section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi remotely inaugurated the RRTS corridor via video conference from Kolkata.

With this, an additional 17 km stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, beyond the operational priority section, will be ready for operations.

The extension encompasses three stations - Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North. (ANI)

