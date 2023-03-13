Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 10,000 crore, which will provide excellent road connectivity in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur.

"A total of six National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects worth Rs 810 crores were inaugurated whereas foundation stones of another 12 NHAI projects worth around Rs 9,200 crores were laid by the union minister and the UP CM at a formal ceremony held at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Park," UP government said in a press note.

CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Union Minister Gadkari on occasion and noted that strong infrastructure development is expanding the state's potential for significant investment.

In an event organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Park, CM Yogi said, "At the Global Investors Summit, investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore were received. Excellent infrastructure and a secure environment played a major role in this. By moving forward with the proposals of the Global Investors Summit, we will be able to provide jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youths in the next three years. The youth will not be forced to migrate."

He said that a robust network of road infrastructure is now evident across the nation under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nitin Gadkari, the Union's Minister of Road Transport, worked under the Prime Minister's guidance to accomplish this. Highway construction is actively taking place throughout the nation. Gadkari ji has accelerated it to a new level. Despite the fact that India recently went through the worst pandemic of the century, the country's economy is growing so fast that it has surprised everyone in the world. Infrastructure is a key component", Yogi said.

The CM said that Nitin Gadkari and PM Modi have made a significant contribution to UP's infrastructure improvement. "Gadkari Ji gifted road projects worth Rs 7000 crore in Ballia in the past few days and today he came to Gorakhpur and launched projects worth Rs 10,000 crore," he said.

CM Yogi also said that the state government is committed to extending all possible cooperation in the completion of these projects.

The CM emphasized that eastern Uttar Pradesh is a significant destination for international Buddhist travellers and also said that work is being done to connect Kushinagar, the site of Buddha's 'Mahaparinirvana' with Kapilvastu and Shravasti. (ANI)

