Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age, or disability.

According to a release, he said the policy "must be transparent, humane, and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically without needing to apply separately."

In a review meeting of prison administration and reform services, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly, and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release. He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list.

CM Yogi emphasised that the jail manual must clearly specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. He also underscored that premature release should not apply to convicts of heinous crimes such as murder, terrorism, treason, and crimes against women and children, noting that public safety remains paramount.

Highlighting reforms, the Chief Minister proposed an automatic review of eligible cases thrice a year--in January, May, and September--with reasons for rejection to be recorded, and the right given to prisoners to challenge such decisions.

He further suggested involving inmates in constructive activities, such as agriculture and animal care, during their jail term. Officials informed him that the model suggested by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also under consideration for adoption in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed that the new policy draft be prepared soon, ensuring the process remains fair, swift, and rooted in human sensibilities.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath has stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a modern and practical law in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a release, he said, "The new Society Registration Act will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency of registered institutions."

Chairing a meeting on Monday in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the Chief Minister stated that the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues, including transparency, accountability, the cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and the speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections. Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate.

"The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members," CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes "inappropriate," he emphasised that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimal interference from the government or local administration. (ANI)

