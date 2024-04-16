Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a massive roadshow on Tuesday in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Raghav Lakhanpal in Saharanpur

During the roadshow, the BJP supporters chanted slogans of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The roadshow commenced from Bhagat Singh Chowk in Saharanpur.

Lotus flags adorned the surroundings, and the cut-outs of PM Modi and CM Yogi were displayed

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma, along with state government ministers Brajesh Singh and Jaswant Saini were present at the event.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi floated a new slogan following party releasing its manifesto, "80 banega aadhar, NDA 400 paar, Phir ek bar Modi sarkar."

Addressing the media in the party office, Yogi said, "The BJP's Sankalp Patra is Modi's guarantee. It reaffirms our dedication to building a developed India while also reinforcing our firm stance against corruption."

He added that the pillars of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra are the nation's impoverished, youth, farmers, and women (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari).

The Chief Minister highlighted that on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra. Its first four copies are to represent the four social pillars of the country: Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women), collectively known as GYAN, he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the BJP is more than just a political entity today, embodying aspirations of 140 crore people with commitment to realizing India's vision on a mission mode.

Meanwhile, talking about Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP could only muster 15 seats. (ANI)

