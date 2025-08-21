Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi has intensified its efforts to eliminate filariasis in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the release, the awareness drives under the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign are actively taking place in 27 districts. These initiatives, directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aim to ensure that every individual consumes the prescribed medicines as needed.

Through night chaupals, street plays, and the MDA Yatra, the state is spreading awareness on prevention and the importance of medicine intake. Alongside administrative efforts, the Health Department and social organisations are taking the campaign deep into rural areas, making community participation its core strength. Eliminating filariasis remains one of the government's top health priorities, with the campaign designed to reach every corner of the state, as stated in the release.

In many districts, village pradhans are organising night chaupals to educate people about the dangers of filariasis and the benefits of taking medicines.

In Matiala village of Kanpur's Bidhnu block, Pradhan Rahul Chaubey, along with a filariasis patient, Rakesh, held interactive sessions using videos to explain the disease and its prevention.

Similarly, in Tilsahari Bujurg village of Sarsaul block, Community Health Officer Ashish dispelled misconceptions and guided villagers on the importance of medicine intake. In Ghatampur, Ayushman Arogya Mandir also played host to an awareness drive led by Pradhan Jayanarayan Singh and Panchayat Sahayak, who motivated villagers to participate.

Youth participation has added further strength to the campaign. Students of Rajdulari Talukdari Inter College in Rae Bareli staged a street play, supported by teachers and PSP members. The performance, led by six Class 12 girls, portrayed the struggles of a filariasis patient and highlighted how simple medicines can save lives and prevent long-term suffering.

To make the effort more impactful, the MDA Yatra was launched, with its first phase covering Unnao to Rae Bareli. PSP members, gram pradhans, community health officers, ASHA workers, self-help groups, and volunteers joined hands to engage directly with locals and spread awareness. The second phase took off from Barabanki to Sitapur, further expanding the reach of the movement.

According to the state government, the Health Department, under CM Yogi's leadership, is fully committed to the success of this campaign. District administrations and health officers have been directed to participate actively. Stressing the importance of public cooperation, CM Yogi appealed to every citizen to take the medicines themselves and inspire others to do the same.

State Filaria Officer Dr. A.K. Chaudhary praised the initiative, noting significant progress so far, and expressed confidence that this MDA campaign will achieve the goal of 100 per cent medicine intake. Beyond disease eradication, the campaign is also fostering greater health awareness in rural communities. With growing public support and strong leadership, Uttar Pradesh is taking a decisive step towards eliminating a serious health challenge. (ANI)

