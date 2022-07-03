Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Sunday visited Shri Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the historic Charminar located here.

Yogi, who spent about 20 minutes at the temple, offered special prayers. He was accompanied by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya sabha member K Laxman and MLA Raja Singh.

"Yogiji was supposed to visit the temple when he came here to campaign for BJP during GHMC elections (in 2020). However due paucity of time, he could not visit that time. He told us that whenever he comes to Hyderabad next time he would visit the temple and offer prayers. So, to fulfil that he came today and offer prayers and aarti also," Raja Singh told PTI.

The UP CM is in the city to participate in the ongoing BJP's National Executive Committee meeting which witnessed the presence of the party's bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhagyalakshmi temple became the cynosure after Union Minister Amit Shah offered prayers here before undertaking Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign in November 2020.

Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for BJP candidates during GHMC elections also urged voters to vote for the party "to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar."

The monument (Charminar) located in the southern part of the city popularly called "old city area" which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community. This part of the city is a stronghold of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

