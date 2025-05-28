Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected arrangements in Kanpur on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city on May 30.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and directed officials to maintain strict security and proper coordination among all departments. Officials briefed him about the logistics and safety measures put in place for the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kanpur Nagar on May 30 to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore.

Among the key projects is the inauguration of the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, developed at a cost of over Rs 2,120 crore. The corridor, which aims to improve urban mobility, includes 14 stations, five of which are underground.

To further strengthen the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He will also inaugurate 132 kV substations in Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida, together worth over Rs 320 crore.

In Kanpur, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rs 8,300 crore, 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project and three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project, worth Rs 9,330 crore. These projects are expected to significantly boost power generation in the state.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two rail overbridges at Panki Power House Railway Crossing and Panki Dham Crossing on Panki Road. In addition, he will inaugurate a 40 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant at Bingawan, Kanpur, built at a cost of over Rs 290 crore, to promote sustainable water management through sewage treatment and reuse.

To enhance regional connectivity, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the widening of Gauria Pali Marg and the construction of a four-lane road connecting Narwal Mode on the Prayagraj Highway to the Kanpur Defence Node under the Defence Corridor project.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also distribute certificates and cheques to beneficiaries of various government schemes, including PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, National Livelihood Mission, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. (ANI)

