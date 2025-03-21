Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with district officials on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at the Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth arrangements for the festival.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the New Tehsil Building built at Rs 845.19 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district and slammed the previous government in the state, claiming 'inefficiency and corruption' and pledged to rectify the issues and ensure better governance for the people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also shed light on the valour of Maharaj Suheldev, who, through his courage, secured the region from foreign insurgents and hoisted India's victory flag, adding that his efforts were instrumental in safeguarding India for 150 years, with no foreign forces daring to invasion.

However, CM Adityanath also noted the long-standing neglect of Bahraich, particularly Mahipurva tehsil, where basic administrative infrastructure, like a tehsil office, has remained absent.

CM Yogi claimed that the lack of essential facilities has hindered the work of common citizens who depend on such governmentcentress for day-to-day tasks and sharply criticised the previous administrations for their inefficiency, corruption, and dishonesty, which led to the deprivation of basic services for the people.

"An attempt was made to deprive Bahraich of its identity. The previous government used to make announcements but nothing was done. There was no Tehsil Building in Mihimpurwa, an important structure where all the work for a common citizen was done. When the Tehsil does not have its building, how will the works of the common citizen be done, how will they be able to solve their issues," said CM Yogi.

Adding further, he said, "Due to the inefficiency, corruption and dishonesty of the previous governments in UP, these centres were made a part, a common man could not expect justice, the voice of the poor was suppressed." (ANI)

