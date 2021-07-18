By Kamna Hajela And Siddharth Sharma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), July 18 (ANI): As Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is touring Lucknow to strengthen party cadres before 2022 Assembly polls, the party is open to the possibility of a coalition in Uttar Pradesh, said sources.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is of the view that Congress will be keeping an open mind in UP. Congress will talk to any party who will approach, but building the organisation is the priority right now. Avenues are also open on alliances," said sources.

BJP has a majority in UP Assembly right now, while Congress has mere five MLAs in the state. the recently concluded Panchayat poll results had also indicated that it will not be an easy road for the opposition parties in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Recently, during an off-camera briefing in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I will be in UP continuously from August. I agree that Congress was sluggish earlier but has woken up now."

"We are expanding our organisation from village to village. We should have five-six people in every village, work is going on continuously on this," she added.

She also claimed that the party is making efforts to 'reunite the workers who had grievances with the party for various reasons earlier.

In the context, at a meeting of former MLAs and MPs of the party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had clearly said that if they want to contest the Assembly elections, then the party will field them.

Along with this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also asked former MLAs and MPs to go to their area and get involved in election preparations.

Now Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is putting up maximum efforts task to revive Congress in Uttar Pradesh, which has been out of power for almost three decades.

"Priyanka Vadra Gandhi has admitted in 2017 that Congress had created a very good environment in Uttar Pradesh. From now on our focus will be on the organization first and then on the alliance," the sources said. (ANI)

