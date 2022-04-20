Firozabad (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 12 people, including a relative of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a case of fraud.

Ramprakash Yadav, who is related to the SP leader, and the 11 other accused were asked by the court to appear before it on April 25.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

"The case dates back to 2018 when my client Virendra lodged a complaint of fraud against 15 people including Ramprakash Yadav, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav," Praveen Kumar Yadav, the counsel of the complainant said.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against the accused, but they managed to get a stay from the high court against their arrest in the case, he said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Residence Attack: Mumbai Court Sends Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

"The local court issued notices to the accused after the duration of the stay ended but they failed to appear before it. The court then issued the non-bailable warrants. It also directed police to ensure that the accused are present in the court on April 25," said the counsel.

Ramprakash Yadav is also the brother of Hariom Yadav who joined the BJP after quitting the SP ahead of the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)