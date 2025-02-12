Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), [India] February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of the Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a pious day of Maghi Purnima. He served as the chief priest from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement to the construction of the grand temple. We have received the sad news of his demise. He has the fortune of serving god and my condolences on his demise. It is an irreparable loss."

Das passed away on Wednesday around 7 AM at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow as per a bulletin from the hospital.

"He has always given his blessing to nationalist, karywsevak, and Rm bhakt. He occasionally used to discuss important issues related to Indian culture, Ram Jaambhoomi, and other subjects on which he frequently expressed his views," Maurya said.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das through a social media post on X.

"The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!" the Uttar Pradesh CM posted.

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post read.

Acharya Satyendra Das was born and raised in a priest family and received early instruction in the ancient Vedic texts and rites. For many years, he has been a priest in several Ayodhya temples, where he gained the respect and adoration of both followers and other spiritual leaders (ANI)

