Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple and offered prayers on the occasion of 'Bada Mangal', the first Tuesday of the month of 'Jyeshtha' according to the Hindu calendar.

In the visuals, devotees were seen standing in the queue, waiting for their chance to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees witnessed the Lete Hanuman temple in Prayagraj on the occasion.

A large number of devotees also offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place in Delhi.

Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal, falls in the month of Jyeshtha in the Hindu Calendar. The Bada Mangal is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and devotees observe it with great devotion and rituals.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Earlier, on April 12, Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

