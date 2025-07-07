Meerut, Jul 7 (PTI) In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, police authorities in the Meerut zone have strengthened communication systems across the region to ensure smooth coordination during the pilgrimage, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Range), Kalanidhi Naithani, held a review meeting on Monday with Additional State Radio Officer Vinod Kumar Singh to assess the readiness of the communication infrastructure, they said.

The meeting focused on the four districts in the zone -- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.

Naithani directed officials to ensure that the range control room receives hourly updates on the yatra's progress and that even minor incidents are promptly reported to the concerned officers, officials said.

A wireless-based public address system has been activated across all police stations, and coordination with CCTV surveillance and the UP-112 emergency control room has been established, they said.

To enable swift response during the yatra, 263 four-wheelers and 288 two-wheelers have been deployed across the region, with Meerut accounting for the highest number -- 115 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers, they said.

According to the DIG's office, static, mobile, and handheld radio sets have been distributed as required across the districts. To operate these systems, radio officers have been temporarily assigned: 14 to Meerut, 14 to Baghpat, five to Bulandshahr, and three to Hapur.

Sub-control rooms have also been set up at key religious sites, including Augharnath Temple in Meerut, Pura Mahadev in Baghpat, Baral and Dibai in Bulandshahr, and Brijghat in Hapur. These are staffed with both local and external radio personnel.

Naithani emphasised that the communication system will remain fully active and alert throughout the Yatra to ensure timely intervention in case of any emergency.

