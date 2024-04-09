Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav carried out the poll campaign with her daughter Aditi Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

Voters showed enthusiasm for seeing Aditi, who is studying in London and came to her parent's house during her holidays.

While addressing a rally, she lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre, saying that every section of society in the country is suffering under the BJP's rule.

"BJP is conspiring to change the constitution. They are trying to destroy the socio-economic benefits we are getting right now," he said.

She further requested that people support the Samajwadi party and its ideology.

The SP MP slammed the centre over unemployment and inflation and said that the BJP comes up with jobs only around times of elections and also gets papers leaked. "Inflation is increasing. Be it the prices of fuel or cylinders, everything is increasing," he added.

Calling the upcoming general elections crucial, she said, "BJP promised Rs 14 lakh in every account, two crore jobs, free gas cylinders, and reduced prices of petrol and diesel. But nothing happened."

She further said that the BJP is scared of the INDIA bloc. "INDI alliance is getting people's support and they have also understood the difference between BJP's words and actions."

Notably, Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. (ANI)

