Bareilly (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old doctor who had come to his in-laws' house in Bareilly died at a private hospital, police said on Tuesday.

However, his family has alleged that the doctor was murdered by his wife and in-laws, they said.

On March 21, Dr Ashish Kumar's wife Saraswati called him and informed that their four-year-old son was unwell and asked him to come to Bareilly immediately, his cousin Narendra Kumar said.

Kumar, a resident of Kasganj's Sahawar town, reached his in-laws' house without delay. However, the doctor's family was on Monday informed about his sudden death, he claims.

The doctor's in-laws claimed that Ashish fell from the hospital bed and fainted but when the family reached the medical college, they noticed multiple injury marks on Kumar's body, the police said.

Kumar's family has alleged it was not an accident but the doctor's wife, her brother Titu and father Premchand orchestrated a “well-planned” murder, they said.

The family suspects that Ashish was called to the hospital, brutally beaten up and then killed, the police said,

Kumar and Saraswati got married six years ago.

Bhojipura SHO Praveen Solanki said on the complaint of the doctor's family, Bhojipura police station reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The real cause of death will be known only after the report comes, he said.

