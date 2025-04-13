Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday participated in the Dr Ambedkar Marathon a day prior to Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti.

The Deputy CM participated as the Chief Guest in the Marathon, which started from Lucknow's KD Singh Babu stadium and concluded at the 1090 intersection.

The Deputy CM paid his respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the country forward with Ambedkar's ideology.

"A day before Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Marathon was organized in Lucknow in which thousands of youth and athletes participated. I pay my respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti. PM Narendra Modi is taking the country forward with the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, providing permanent houses to poor, clean drinking water, sanitation, free treatment and more to everyone... Panch Teerth of Babasaheb was also developed by PM Modi, and no other government thought of this..."

Meanwhile, in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta flagged off a Marathon.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said, "A wonderful walkathon was organized by the Delhi government on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti, and hundreds of children participated in this. In today's time, he should not only be remembered but lived through our actions. The Delhi government is fully committed to walking the path shown by Babasaheb, following the principles he laid down, and providing rightful education, health, and equality to the people. No one can do what he did for the citizens of the country... We have made a scheme under which every child will read about him and remember him..."

CM also slammed previous governments for politicizing Babasaheb Ambedkar by linking him to a specific caste.

"Previous governments wanted to do politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar and link him to a classified caste, but he was a hero not just for a classified caste, but for the whole world... Ask the opposition leader if they are present in India to celebrate Babasaheb's birth anniversary," she added.

The Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, is scheduled to be observed on April 14. (ANI)

