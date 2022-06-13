Gonda (UP) Jun 13 (PTI) An elderly man was killed by his nephew in a village here on Monday over a land dispute, police said.

Inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, in-charge of Colonelganj police station, said that Bharat Ram Shukla (56), a resident of Ganwalia village was cleaning the land outside his house when his nephew Akash Shukla alias Golu arrived and the two indulged in a dispute over the same piece of land.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

Akash hit his uncle with a spade, causing serious injuries on his head, Singh said.

Bharat Ram Shukla's family first took him to a private doctor and later to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

Singh said that after registering a case of murder against Akash, a team has been constituted to arrest him.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)