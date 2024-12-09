New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma on Monday assured a delegation led by CPI(M) MP Amraram that police would not trespass into farmers' homes and put them under house arrest.

Amraram led a delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) for a meeting with Varma at his camp office, the AIKS said in a statement.

"The farmers have been continuously complaining against the police illegally detaining farmers inside their houses," it said.

The statement said the police assured the delegation that they would not use force against the peaceful protest by farmers. The district magistrate agreed that discussions with farmer leaders were a way to resolve the crisis.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the administration and the local authorities, demanding compensation and other benefits for their land acquired by the state government in the past.

They started a march to Delhi on December 2 but were stopped by the police after which they sat on a dharna at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida. However, the police cracked down on the protesters the following day.

