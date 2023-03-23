Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a company in Noida's Sector 10 on Thursday morning.

No casualties have been reported yet.

As soon as the information was received, the fire engine reached the spot and got engaged in extinguishing the fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat.

More than ten fire tenders reached the spot.

On Wednesday, a fire also broke out in a restaurant at Khan Market in the national capital. A total of four fire tenders had rushed to the spot.

The fire had broke out in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floors of the restaurant.

While, on Tuesday, a fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

The factory was located near Yamuna diary and Sardar Patel School in Karawal Nagar, as informed by the police. (ANI)

