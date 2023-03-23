Bulandshahr, March 23: The Bulandshahr police have arrested a 60- year-old self-styled 'godman', who had been absconding for over two years, for allegedly murdering his lover's son.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sujan Singh, had strangled Amar Singh, 32, to death and dumped his body in a forest in January 2021.

Later that month, police recovered the partially burnt body of Amar from the area. During investigation, police found that Amar was last seen with Sujan, after which they launched a manhunt to nab him.

The accused was arrested along with an illegal country-made pistol from a village temple in the Salempur area of Bulandshahr district, where he had been hiding.

Shlok Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, said, "Sujan Singh was wanted in connection with the murder of Amar Singh, a resident of Aligarh, as he opposed the illicit relationship between his mother and the accused."

