Bahraich, April 25: Five workers lost their lives in Bahraich, after a fire broke out due to a dryer explosion at a rice mill on Friday. A total of eight people were taken to the hospital, and three are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Vishal Gond said, "I received information that a fire broke out at Rajgarhiya Foods. We sent two fire tenders. We noticed smoke coming from the dryer. Eight people climbed up to check the cause of the smoke. They became unconscious because of the smoke. The firefighting team brought them out and sent them to the hospital. Five of them have died and three are under treatment..."

According to the Fire Officer, two fire tenders were sent for the rescue operation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident in Bahraich. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the district administration officials to provide them with proper treatment. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

UP CM Condoles Loss of Lives

Informing about the incident, CMS, Dr MM Tripathi said, "Several injured people were brought to us after the accident at the mill today. A total of eight people were brought in. Unfortunately, five of them were already dead. Three others are currently undergoing treatment and are in stable condition. The accident happened in the Dargah area, where a fire broke out."

An Eyewitness Arjun said, "I work as a labourer near the PMP Mill in the Dargah area. I don't know exactly how it happened, but suddenly there was a fire in the dryer. One person went up to check and fell inside. The dryer caught fire, and people got trapped. Around five people were brought to the hospital, and they have died. The fire brigade has reached the spot and is still working to fully put out the fire." Further information on the incident is still awaited.

