An explosion occurred today, January 16, at Medley Bakers in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, leaving several workers severely injured. The blast, which occurred in the bakery located in Pushp Vihar Colony under the Hariparvat Police Station area, has caused critical injuries to several employees, with reports indicating that more than a dozen people are in serious condition. While the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, authorities suspect a gas cylinder blast may be responsible. Disturbing videos from the scene show workers lying on the ground, badly burnt and writhing in pain. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the incident. The condition of the injured workers is said to be critical, as emergency response teams rush to provide assistance. Agra Cylinder Blast: Balloon Vendor's Gas Cylinder Explodes in Agarsenpuram, 2 Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Blast at Medley Bakers in Agra Leaves Workers Severely Injured

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश ) में मेडले नाम की बेकरी में ब्लास्ट होने की वजह से आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं। हादसे में लगभग एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों की हालत बेहद गंभीर बताई जा रही है। मेडले बेकर्स नाम की यह बेकरी आगरा के थाना हरीपर्वत क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पुष्पविहार कॉलोनी में है… pic.twitter.com/rDuJZDJLO1 — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)