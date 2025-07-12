Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A goon was arrested after he opened fire at a police team during a chase in the Phase-2 area of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Hirdesh Katheriya, said, "On July 12, Phase-2 Police in Noida were conducting routine checks when they spotted a suspicious individual on a motorcycle. The team signalled him to stop, but he fled. During the chase, he opened fire on the police with the intent to kill. The police fired back in self-defence, injuring him."

The ADCP added that during interrogation, the accused identified himself as Faizaan. "A stolen motorcycle, a firearm, and cartridges were recovered from his possession," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

