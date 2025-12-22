Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government notified the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust Bill as an act following the governor's assent on August 21.

The bill was passed by both the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. It was subsequently notified as an Act after receiving the Governor's assent.

During the Monsoon Session of the legislature, the Banke Bihari Ji Trust Bill was introduced in both Houses. Following discussions on August 13 and 14, the bill was passed by voice vote.

The Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Dubey, will inform both Houses about the enactment of the law today.

With the enactment of the law, a legal framework has been established for the proposed trust to manage the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple, including its movable and immovable properties and offerings by devotees.

The objective of the legislation is to ensure better administration, enhanced transparency, and improved facilities for devotees, while safeguarding the temple's religious traditions.

Earlier, the Supreme Court criticised the practice of allowing affluent people to do 'special pujas' in temples after paying money, saying that the "current setup" amounted to exploiting the deity.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said, "After closing the temple at 12 noon, they do not allow the deity to rest even for a minute. They rely most on the deity at this time. All affluent people who can pay the most hefty amounts are allowed to do special pujas."

It also issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the court-constituted High Powered Committee on a plea challenging the revised temple 'darshan' timings and the discontinuation of Dehri Puja at the Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Management Committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on January 7, 2026. (ANI)

