Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed former acting director general of police (DGP) Rajkumar Vishwakarma as the Chief Information Commissioner of the state, a senior official said.

A 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Vishwakarma retired from service last year.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Three-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After Being Hit by Water Tanker in Rangareddy District.

The government also appointed 10 information commissioners, the official said.

The new information commissioners are senior journalist Mohammad Nadeem, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Girijesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swatantra Prakash, former IAS officer Shakuntala Gautam, Rakesh Kumar, Dilip Kumar Agnihotri, Rajendra Singh, Padum Narain (Dwivedi) and Virendra Pratap Singh.

Also Read | Air India Deboards Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja From London-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport for Rude Behaviour With Crew Members.

The information commissioners will have a term of three years each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)