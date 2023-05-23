Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a recent meeting approved the land and a sizable budget for the construction of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly in an effort to further strengthen the STF.

"In a recent meeting, the Chief Minister approved the land and a sizable budget for the construction of the UPSTF units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly in an effort to further strengthen the STF. Construction has since begun on these buildings. While taking forward the expansion of the Noida unit, funds have also been released for the transit hostel. The government has approved a total amount of Rs 2046.29 lakhs for all the units," an official statement said.

During the review meeting of STF, officials informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the UPSTF's units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly are working from the Police Lines, which makes their task more challenging.

"An amount of Rs 284.22 lakh has been sanctioned for the Agra unit of STF, out of which the first instalment, i.e., an amount of Rs 1,42,11,000, has been released. With the marking of the land for the Agra unit, construction work has begun," the statement said.

"Similarly, the first instalment, or half of the total amount, was released for the Gorakhpur unit, Prayagraj unit, and Bareilly unit: 253.62 lakhs, 258.86 lakhs, and 228.22 lakhs respectively. In addition, while expanding the Noida unit, Rs 962.193 lakh was released for the land of the transit hostel. In this sequence, the land acquisition process for the Ayodhya unit has been also completed," the statement added.

UP Government said that the recruitment process for the Ayodhya STF unit has also been completed.

"In Ayodhya, which is a very sensitive area, the Yogi government had approved the formation of an STF unit. Following that approval, a mandate was issued to create 13 posts at the government level. The recruitment process for these posts has also been completed. These posts include 1 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 1 Inspector, 4 Sub Inspector, 4 Computer Operator, and 3 Class IV posts," official said. (ANI)

