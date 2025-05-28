Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the appointment of 676 health workers who served during the Covid-19 pandemic but were left out in the earlier departmental absorption.

"These workers were initially deployed temporarily across districts during the pandemic," said Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, adding, "Orders have been issued to integrate these personnel into various health units within a month."

Earlier, 1,834 such workers were absorbed.

A fresh letter has now been issued to district magistrates, principals of government medical colleges, chief medical officers, and superintendents for the inclusion of the remaining staff.

According to a statement by Pathak's office, appointments will be qualification-based for roles like data analysts, lab assistants, operation theatre technicians, AYUSH or BDS medical officers, sweepers, ward staff, and lab technicians at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs.

The minister said, "Only Covid-era personnel will be considered. If vacancies are unavailable, chief medical officers must inform their divisional additional directors immediately."

Any violation of this order will lead to disciplinary action and financial recovery, with district officials held accountable.

Pathak reiterated, "The appointments must be completed within a month," urging a transparent and timely process.

