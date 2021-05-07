Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to protect people from coronavirus, with no health facilities available in villages.

"Neither people are being tested nor treated," he alleged in a statement issued here, adding that "mismanagement and corruption" in the BJP regime has ruined the health services in the state.

Coronavirus is spreading and has reached villages, where there are no health services available, Yadav said, asking party workers to come forwards and help people.

"The BJP government in the state has failed in COVID management. I appeal to all my party workers, office-bearers and newly elected panchayat representatives to help people in all possible way by keeping themselves safe," Yadav said.

Medicines, injections and equipment are not available in the market and the government has failed to stop their black marketing, he claimed.

